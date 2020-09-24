John Davis
Martinez, Georgia—Mr. John Thomas Davis, of Augusta, GA, passed away on Saturday morning, September 19, 2020 at the age of 86.
John served his country in the United States Airforce while raising three sons Jerry, Gerald, and Ronald Davis in his beloved St. Louis, Missouri. John then took a chance on love and moved to Augusta, GA to meet and marry his long-distance sweetheart Elizabeth Aldridge Davis. This love story has been 24 years of push and pull- but grounded in love as John himself proclaimed in his last few moments. John took on the role of stepdad to Beth's married daughters, Tammy and Shannon and then he expanded this role to Grandpa with a total of 5 granddaughters, Jessica, Ansley, Dee Anna, Shakia, and Sarah, and 1 grandson Spencer.
The family welcomes you to join us in a memorial service to remember together our shared memories of John in a celebration of his life on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 am at Woodlawn Baptist Church on Columbia Road. Masks will be required.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 25, 2020