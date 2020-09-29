1/1
John Denney Yates
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Denney Yates
Hephzibah, Georgia—Hephzibah, GA – John "Denney" Yates, 39, entered into rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Hospital in Augusta, GA.
Denney was born in Columbus, GA and resided in Hephzibah, GA. Denney was a plumber and employed at Coleman Construction, Inc. Denney was a friend to everybody and the biggest Alabama football fan in the world.
Denney is survived by his wife, Stephanie Yates, his sons Evan Matthew Yates and Brody Ashton Yates, his mother Susan Simms (Patrick), his father Jerrold Yates (Susan), his brother Bryan Yates (Jill), his grandmother Evelyn West, his mother-in-law Angela Ash, his sister-in-law Amanda Zahner (Jason), his niece Anna Yates, his nephews Zachary and Preston Zahner, his uncles Bobby West (Gina) and Billy Joe Yates (Suzanne), his aunt Joan Huckabee, and his cousins Carson and Mackenzie West, Rachel Huckabee, and Billy and Cindy Yates.
Denney is preceded in death by his brother Matthew Yates and his father-in-law Arthur Ash.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Graniteville Community Church of God with Pastor Robbie McMillian officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 p.m. The family requests attendees wear Alabama team colors if possible.
Graniteville Community Church of God, 208 Bettis Academy Rd, Graniteville, SC 29829
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/30/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved