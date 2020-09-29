John Denney Yates
Hephzibah, Georgia—Hephzibah, GA – John "Denney" Yates, 39, entered into rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Hospital in Augusta, GA.
Denney was born in Columbus, GA and resided in Hephzibah, GA. Denney was a plumber and employed at Coleman Construction, Inc. Denney was a friend to everybody and the biggest Alabama football fan in the world.
Denney is survived by his wife, Stephanie Yates, his sons Evan Matthew Yates and Brody Ashton Yates, his mother Susan Simms (Patrick), his father Jerrold Yates (Susan), his brother Bryan Yates (Jill), his grandmother Evelyn West, his mother-in-law Angela Ash, his sister-in-law Amanda Zahner (Jason), his niece Anna Yates, his nephews Zachary and Preston Zahner, his uncles Bobby West (Gina) and Billy Joe Yates (Suzanne), his aunt Joan Huckabee, and his cousins Carson and Mackenzie West, Rachel Huckabee, and Billy and Cindy Yates.
Denney is preceded in death by his brother Matthew Yates and his father-in-law Arthur Ash.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 at Graniteville Community Church of God with Pastor Robbie McMillian officiating. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 p.m. The family requests attendees wear Alabama team colors if possible.
Graniteville Community Church of God, 208 Bettis Academy Rd, Graniteville, SC 29829
