John F. Kemp
Martinez , GA—John F. Kemp, 72, of Martinez, Georgia, passed away on February 14, 2020. The love of his life, Jean, left this world on June 30, 2020, and most appropriately he joined her in Paradise on Valentine's Day!
John was born in the Bronx, New York, the son of the late Frank and Florence (Narisco) Kemp and spent his formative years there before being drafted in the Army at age 18. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served two tours before coming back home to the Bronx. After attending college, he met the love of his life, Jean Samoyedny, from New York. They were both on dates with other people at a bowling alley; their dates were not to hapy that night. The only problem with this match was that Jeans parents had always warned her about "those boys from the Bronx." True love won out, and their fairy tale began.
They married in early 1974, and welcomed their son, John, and their daughter, Jennifer, in the following years. John reenlisted in the United States Army in 1976 and then began his long career of military service, during which he recived many medals, including the meritorious service medal. He proudly served his country for over twenty years before retiring in 1995. He later went on to work for the City of Augusta Housing and Neighborhood Development for ten years.
John was a devoted Catholic, a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the Republican Party, and a die-hard New York Giants Fan.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, John F. (Julia) Kemp, II of Peoria, Arizona and his daughter Jennifer A. (Erik) Dos of Augusta, GA. John is also survived by one brother James (Jo Ann) Kemp of Putnam Valley, New York and two sisters Florence Kemp of Yonkers, New York and Kathy Neumann of Mt. Vernon, New York. He was blessed with ten grandchildren; Stacey (Khalid) Person, Emily Kemp, Lorryn Kemp, Meaghan Newton, Hannah Kemp, Elizabeth Newton, John Kemp, III, Emily Newton, Mackenzie Dos, and Aiden Dos. He is also survived by three great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael Roverse officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday February 19 at Thomas L. King Funeral Home. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, Fl. 32256 Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/18/2020
