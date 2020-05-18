|
John Fleming
Augusta, GA—Mr. John Fleming, 90, entered into rest Sunday, May 17, 2020.
John was born in Winston Salem, NC but grew up in Augusta. He was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County, where he played football. He then received a full football scholarship to play at Wofford College. After graduation he enrolled in the University of Georgia School of Law. While at Georgia, he was drafted into the United States Army where he became a 2nd Lieutenant in the infantry and was awarded the Purple Heart for an injury he received in the Korean Conflict. Following his recovery from his injury, he returned to UGA to complete his Juris Prudence while student coaching for the football team. He then returned to Augusta to practice law with his brother Bill at Nicholson & Fleming Law Firm.
He was an active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church. Also, he was a former President for the Richmond County Board of Education; a member of the Georgia State Bar Association and the Augusta Bar Association, as well as many other organizations. He also enjoyed being a college football referee.
Family members include his daughter: Christi Kay (Michelle); son: John Carl Fleming; granddaughters: Stella and Kristen Fleming; and nephews: William M. Fleming (Nadya), Brendan N. Fleming (Sherry), and Dr. Alfred Devine (Aileen). He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Effie Fleming, brother, Judge William Fleming and his sister: Nell Vaughn.
A graveside service will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Danny Barton officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Terrier Club at Wofford College, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 19, 2020