John Floyd Wallace
Evans, Georgia—It is with great sadness that the family of John F. Wallace announces his passing after an extended illness, on Sunday, March 21,2020, at the age of 65 years.
Johnny was predeceased by his Father Patrick Preston Wallace and Mother Mary Lee Fulbright Wallace and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 19 years, Janie and his children, John, (Nicole), Christopher (Taylor) Josh. John will also
be fondly remembered by his eleven grandchildren, Natalie, Joseph, Jason, Quinn, Cian, Maelie, Kaden, Chloe, Lillian, Hayden, Ava and Great Grandchild Everlee. By his sisters, Patricia (Bobby), Penny (Bill), Stacy and brother Gene.
The cremation will take place on March 25, and his ashes will be scattered in Fort Payne Alabama at a later date to be determined by family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/27/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020