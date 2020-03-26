Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Floyd Wallace


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Floyd Wallace Obituary
John Floyd Wallace
Evans, Georgia—It is with great sadness that the family of John F. Wallace announces his passing after an extended illness, on Sunday, March 21,2020, at the age of 65 years.
Johnny was predeceased by his Father Patrick Preston Wallace and Mother Mary Lee Fulbright Wallace and will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 19 years, Janie and his children, John, (Nicole), Christopher (Taylor) Josh. John will also
be fondly remembered by his eleven grandchildren, Natalie, Joseph, Jason, Quinn, Cian, Maelie, Kaden, Chloe, Lillian, Hayden, Ava and Great Grandchild Everlee. By his sisters, Patricia (Bobby), Penny (Bill), Stacy and brother Gene.
The cremation will take place on March 25, and his ashes will be scattered in Fort Payne Alabama at a later date to be determined by family.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/27/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -