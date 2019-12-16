Home

John Francis Mack Obituary
John Francis Mack
Cumming, GA—John Francis Mack passed away at his home in Cumming, Georgia on December 14, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 18th from 1:30 – 2:30pm at Bethel Baptist Church (150 Shewmake Street, Sardis, GA 30456.) Funeral Service will follow immediately after visitation. Burial will follow the service at Bethel Cemetery. The family asks that flowers or a donation to the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund be made in John's honor. DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service (706-554-3531). You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 17, 2019
