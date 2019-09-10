|
John Frank Burns, III
Augusta, GA—John Frank Burns III, age 58, passed away in Augusta, GA on August 16, 2019. He is now forever united with his parents, John Frank Burns, Jr and Marguerite Ashley Burns Moore. John was a member of the Blythe Methodist Church. He is survived by his uncle, Joel E Burns of Conyers, GA and numerous cousins. Family and friends are invited to celebrate John's life on September 28, 2019 at 2pm at Blythe Methodist Church, 317 Church St, Blythe, GA with the Reverend Doctor Francis Ford officiating. John will be laid to rest with his parents at the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery in Covington, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that memorials be made to the Blythe Methodist Church.
