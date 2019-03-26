|
Dr. John Franklin Patrick, age 85, passed away Feb. 24, 2019 at a care facility in Evans, Georgia.
Dr. Patrick retired from the National Security Agency after 26 years, and served 30 years on both active duty and in the reserve in the U.S. Air Force Medical Service, retiring as a full colonel. He was also an adjunct associate professor and director of off-campus programs at George Washington University in Washington, where he taught engineering management from 1981 to 1985.
Dr. Patrick is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Patrick, of Evans, as well as daughter Susan (John) Battye of Portsmouth, NH, and son Robert (Jennifer) Patrick of St. Louis, MO. He is also survived by six grandchildren.
Dr. Patrick was born in Washington, D.C. and grew up there and the cities of Arlington and Falls Church in Virginia. He graduated from Washington and Lee High School in 1951 and from the University of Virginia in 1955 with a bachelor's in business administration. He later received his masters of personnel administration from George Washington University and his Ph.D. in human development education from the University of Maryland.
The couple lived in Maryland, England, Brussels, Belgium, Summerville and North Augusta, South Carolina, and Brunswick and Evans, Georgia.
Dr. Patrick was a lifelong fan of the University of Virginia and its sports teams. He enjoyed bike riding, travel, reading, writing and walking. He loved German Shepherds and claimed to hate paperwork, although he diligently chronicled his phone calls and correspondence to family and friends and even kept records of his haircuts and weight up to the last few years of his life.
A service will be held at Brandon Wilde Life Care Community in Evans on March 27, 2019 at 2 p.m., with a reception following.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019