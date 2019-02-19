Home

Laughlin Service Funeral Home and Crematory
2320 Bob Wallace Ave SW
Huntsville, AL 35805-4725
256-534-2471
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the American Legion Post 237
2900 Drake Ave,
Huntsville, AL
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Hephzibah United Methodist Church
Hephzibah, GA
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Hephzibah United Methodist Church
Hephzibah, GA
John Fredrick Schroen Obituary
John Fredrick Schroen, 77, of Madison, passed away Friday. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was a retired and decorated Vietnam veteran. He had a bachelor's degree in Physics, Mathematics, Electrical Engineering and Secondary Education. He retired after 24 years at the Georgia Radiation Therapy Center as a Radiation Physicist. He taught Radiation Therapy at the Medical College of Georgia during those 24 years. After retirement he relocated to Huntsville, where he was an active member of the Huntsville Alabama chapter of The American Legion post 237 and served as finance officer for five years. He was devoted husband to his wife, Sherry Schroen, and a loving grandfather and guardian to Michael Patrick Schroen. Survivors also include his son, Michael Edward Schroen; grandson, Jonathan Harley Schroen; daughter-in-law, Theresa Schroen; stepchildren, Jeremy Stogsdill, Cherie Stogsdill, and Chelsea Galloway; and numerous grandchildren. A memorial service will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the American Legion Post 237, 2900 Drake Ave, Huntsville. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Hephzibah United Methodist Church in Hephzibah, GA, with memorial service following at 12 noon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Legion Post 237.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019
