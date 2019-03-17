|
Mr. John Gordon Rentz, 57, went to be with his Lord, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 after a short illness. His memorial service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Victory Baptist Church, 620 W. Martintown Road, North Augusta, South Carolina. The family will begin greeting friends at 10:00 AM in the church sanctuary where was a faithful member. Survivors include his caregiver and sister Diane Shelton (Harry) of Augusta, GA, a brother Ron Rentz (Christa) of Taylors, SC, beloved several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many special friends. Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for his full obituary.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2019