John H. "Ray" Griffin
Mr. John H. "Ray" Griffin
Brooklyn, NY—Mr. John H. "Ray" Griffin, entered into rest July 5, 2020. Graveside services will be held 11 am Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church Cemetery of which the Rev. Inez Kemp pastor and Rev. Dr. John R. Brightharp officiating.
Mr. Griffin, a native of Edgefield County was a former member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church. He attended Friendship Baptist Church, Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY. Survivors include three sons, Freddie (Phyllis) Broadwater, Ray R. (Kandi) Garrett and James D. Garrett; two brothers, Thomas J. Griffin and Theo (Hope) Griffin; two sisters, Mary E. Griffin and Linda A. Griffin; eight grandchildren, four great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends
Viewing will be held from 3-5 pm Saturday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 10, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
JUL
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Poplar Spring Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
