John H. Henley, Jr.
Augusta, GA—John H. Henley, Jr., died peacefully in his sleep after a long illness on Friday, March 13, 2020.
John was born December 30, 1949 in Aiken, SC, to his parents, Josephine and John H. Henley, Sr. He was a retired employee of the Dixie Clay Company in Beech Island, SC.
John leaves to cherish his memory his wife for over 42 years Mrs. Eloise Henley and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 2-6pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, 314-A Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta, GA 30901. Homegoing services will be held 2:30pm Monday, March 23, 2020 at New Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 3237 1/2 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906 with Rev. Dr. James Hogan, Sr., officiating.
The family will receive phone calls, condolences and visitation at their home until the services.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 19, 2020
