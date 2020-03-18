Home

C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-724-7594
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial F.H.
314A Laney Walker Blvd. Ext.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:30 PM
New Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
3237 1/2 Deans Bridge Road
Augusta, GA
View Map
1949 - 2020
John H. Henley Jr. Obituary
John H. Henley, Jr.
Augusta, GA—John H. Henley, Jr., died peacefully in his sleep after a long illness on Friday, March 13, 2020.
John was born December 30, 1949 in Aiken, SC, to his parents, Josephine and John H. Henley, Sr. He was a retired employee of the Dixie Clay Company in Beech Island, SC.
John leaves to cherish his memory his wife for over 42 years Mrs. Eloise Henley and his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 2-6pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 at C.A. Reid Sr. Memorial Funeral Home, 314-A Laney Walker Blvd., Augusta, GA 30901. Homegoing services will be held 2:30pm Monday, March 23, 2020 at New Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 3237 1/2 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta, GA 30906 with Rev. Dr. James Hogan, Sr., officiating.
The family will receive phone calls, condolences and visitation at their home until the services.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - March 19, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 19, 2020
