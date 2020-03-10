|
John Helmick Sr.
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Monday, March 9, 2020, Mr. John Luther Helmick Sr., 72, husband of 54 years to Shirley Helmick.
John was born March 25, 1947 and grew up in Parsons, WV. He is the son of a railroad worker and the youngest of six children. He was born at home and attended K – 12th grades in Parsons. On May 28, 1964, John joined the Army at Fairmont, WV. On July 24, 1966, he married his lovely bride, Shirley A. Vest. John and Shirley are the proud parents of two children, John Jr. and Melissa.
During his tenure as the Chief of the Senior Leadership Team and Course Manager for the Signal Pre-Command Course (PCC), John directly impacted the lives and careers of nearly every senior officer in the Signal Regiment who served during the past 14 years. He successfully planned and executed 88 PCC classes and trained 869 total students including 146 Colonels, 619 Lieutenant Colonels, 70 Majors, and 34 DA Civilians. Of these, one was eventually selected for promotion to Lieutenant General, nine were selected for Major General, and 18 were selected for Brigadier General. John retired on December 31, 2008, his career with the Army spanned a total of 44 years, three months, and 16 days.
After retirement from the Army and from Civil Service, he became a member of the American Legion Post 192 and enjoyed riding his motorcycle with the Patriot Guard Riders. John loved spending time with his family, enjoyed woodworking and watching wrestling. He was devoted to his country, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Shirley, he is survived by his children; John Luther Helmick Jr. (Cindy) and Melissa Ann Carpenter (Jason Hendon); grandchildren: Abigail, Caleb, Shelby, James (Jennifer), and Kristina (Taylor); great grandchildren: Samantha, LeAnne, James Jr., Allison, and Abel; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brothers: Woodrow Helmick and Edward Helmick; sisters: Nellie Fansler, Sylvia Morrison, and Catherine Manns; granddaughters: Brittney Carpenter and Nichole Carpenter; nephew: Ron Helmick; niece: Denise Helmick; and longtime friend: Steve Long.
Special thanks to Dr. Apostol and the Staff of Hospice Services of Augusta and the Augusta Oncology Staff.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel with Rev. Daniel Kutrick officiating. Interment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will include the U.S. Army. Honorary Pallbearers will include: James Archer, Billy Vest, Taylor Zapata, T.J. Hargrave, Marcus Crawford, and Ralph Neitzke.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta University Children's Hospital of Georgia: 1446 Harper St, Augusta, GA 30912.
The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday at 6:00 P.M until 8P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 11, 2020