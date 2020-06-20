Mr. John Henry Allen, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. John Henry Allen, Sr. entered into rest Sunday, June 14, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Augusta, GA—Mr. John Henry Allen, Sr. entered into rest Sunday, June 14, 2020.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.