John Henry Brown
Edgefield, SC—Mr. John Henry Brown, entered into rest Augusta 16, 2020 at Aiken Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be held 12 noon Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Jeter Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. G. L. Brightharp officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mr. Brown, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Jeter Baptist Church. Survivors include a son, Leon (Jessie) McKie of Augusta, GA; and a host of cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-4 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900
The Augusta Chronicle - August 20, 2020