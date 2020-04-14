|
John Henry Johnson
Augusta, GA.—Mr. John Henry Johnson entered into rest on April 10, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private ceremony and burial. Mr. Johnson is survived by his beloved wife, Mattie Johnson, sons, Reginald(Cereese) Stewart, Willie(Yolanda) Stewart, John H. Johnson Jr., Aaron (Stephanie) Johnson, and Rashada Johnson; daughter, Denise Tanksley; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren; brothers, Clarence Johnson Jr. , Earl Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guestbook or express words of sympathy by visiting our website at www.wmsfh.net. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
