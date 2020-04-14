Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
For more information about
John Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Henry Johnson Obituary
John Henry Johnson
Augusta, GA.—Mr. John Henry Johnson entered into rest on April 10, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, there will be a private ceremony and burial. Mr. Johnson is survived by his beloved wife, Mattie Johnson, sons, Reginald(Cereese) Stewart, Willie(Yolanda) Stewart, John H. Johnson Jr., Aaron (Stephanie) Johnson, and Rashada Johnson; daughter, Denise Tanksley; nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren; brothers, Clarence Johnson Jr. , Earl Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guestbook or express words of sympathy by visiting our website at www.wmsfh.net. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -