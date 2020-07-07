1/1
John Henry Lee Jr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. John Henry Lee Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Father Mariusz Fuks officiating. He is survived by his wife, Abby Lee; sons, Jacques B. Lee and Henri F. Lee; daughters, Yvonne Cummings, Joanie Daughtery and Kimberly L. Hayes; six grandchildren; sisters, Johnnie L. Clark and Juanita E. Lee; brothers, Allyn Lee, Jack Lee, Robert E. Lee and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc. - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
To the Lee Family,

As you go through life's greatest sorrow, the loss of someone you love, may your own faith in God, our Heavenly Father, sustain you, bringing you comfort today, courage for tomorrow, and hope in your heart always. Our Prayers are with you and the rest of the family.

Rev. & Mrs. Gary H. Hammond, Cousin
PATSY H. HAMMOND
Family
