John Henry Lee Jr.
Augusta, GA.—Mr. John Henry Lee Jr. entered into rest on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Father Mariusz Fuks officiating. He is survived by his wife, Abby Lee; sons, Jacques B. Lee and Henri F. Lee; daughters, Yvonne Cummings, Joanie Daughtery and Kimberly L. Hayes; six grandchildren; sisters, Johnnie L. Clark and Juanita E. Lee; brothers, Allyn Lee, Jack Lee, Robert E. Lee and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Friday from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
