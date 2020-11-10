1/1
Ret. Major John Henry Williams III
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ret. Major John Henry Williams, III
Charlotte, NC—Major John Henry Williams (USMC Retired) departed this life Sunday, November 1, 2020. John was born November 14, 1969 in Augusta, Georgia to the late John Henry Williams, Jr., and Mary Elizabeth Williams and a loving family. John was affectionately known as Johnboy, John John and Curly Top. He graduated from North Augusta High School, Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Manufacturing and earned a Master 's of Science degree in Occupational Safety and Health from Columbia Southern University. John is also a graduate of the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College and the NATO Seniors Officers Course, Garmisch, Germany. John was a devoted member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church in fort Worth, Texas where her served as a Deacon.
John's amazing and beautiful life will forever be cherish in the lives and hearts of his children: Olivia Simone Williams of Charlotte, NC, John Henry Williams, IV of Arlington, TX; brothers, Harold D. Williams (Barbara) of North Augusta, SC, Walker Burton (Patricia) of Augusta, GA; sisters, Joyce Drayton (Henry) of Atlanta, GA, Gail Kirkland (TJ) of Apopka, FL, and Jacqueline Williams Bauknight of Augusta, GA; two Goddaughters, a special friend and travel companion, Doreen Hilburn, tons of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who loved him very much.
Visitation will take place Friday, November 13, 2020 from 2 pm - t pm at the funeral home.
Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Old Storm Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 163 Storm Branch Road, Beech Island, SC 29842. All attending must ware a mask and follow CDC guidelines.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 11, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
To The Family of John Williams 111

On behalf of Wendell & Sadie Harper-Scott,

It is with our devoted love and sadness the loss of such a hero "John Henry Williams 111" To our Godchildren Olivia & Little John we join you all family as we continue to " Where do we go from here"? We all must continue to hold on to God's unchanging!! John was a man of God. His love and respect for his precious children will never go without notice. We have witnessed his love as a family member and a man who loved his family. His precious hours with Olivia and Little John is an example of a Good work that worked day and night for them. The footprints of the children will never be forgotten. John, Olivia, and Little John was just with us a week before he transitioned. We prayed together, we broke bread together. What Precious memories he has left us with. As we journey and to his family, 2 Timothy "I fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." The race is not given to the swift nor the strong but to them that endure to the end" May we all continue to remember the Legacy Of our " John Henry Williams 111" We love you and May God Bless you All"


Wendell & Sadie B. Harper-Scott
2964 State Rd 26 West
West Lafayette, In 47906
765-430-1418
Sadie Harper-Scott
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved