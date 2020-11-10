To The Family of John Williams 111



On behalf of Wendell & Sadie Harper-Scott,



It is with our devoted love and sadness the loss of such a hero "John Henry Williams 111" To our Godchildren Olivia & Little John we join you all family as we continue to " Where do we go from here"? We all must continue to hold on to God's unchanging!! John was a man of God. His love and respect for his precious children will never go without notice. We have witnessed his love as a family member and a man who loved his family. His precious hours with Olivia and Little John is an example of a Good work that worked day and night for them. The footprints of the children will never be forgotten. John, Olivia, and Little John was just with us a week before he transitioned. We prayed together, we broke bread together. What Precious memories he has left us with. As we journey and to his family, 2 Timothy "I fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." The race is not given to the swift nor the strong but to them that endure to the end" May we all continue to remember the Legacy Of our " John Henry Williams 111" We love you and May God Bless you All"





Wendell & Sadie B. Harper-Scott

2964 State Rd 26 West

West Lafayette, In 47906

765-430-1418



Sadie Harper-Scott

