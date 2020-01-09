Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Dr. John Hughes


1928 - 2020
Dr. John Hughes Obituary
Dr. John Hughes
Augusta, Georgia—Dr. John Lawrence Hughes, 91, of Augusta, died, Wednesday, January 8, at University Hospital.
He was born on August 24, 1928 in Augusta, the son of the late Clement and Mary Swearingen Hughes.
Dr. Hughes was a graduate of the Medical College of Georgia, specializing in child psychiatry. He enjoyed a private practice in Augusta for over 20 years and finished his career on staff with the Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Hughes is survived by his wife, Donna J. McDonald Hughes; daughter, Catherine Hughes Hubbard; sons, John Mark Hughes and his wife, Tammy, Eric Lee Hughes and Randolph Lawrence Hughes; granddaughters, Sydney Hubbard, Meredith Hubbard, Becky Hughes and Abby Hughes; sister, Betty Hughes Butts.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 4255 Columbia Road, Martinez.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home, Martinez. Friends invited. Burial will follow in the family lot at Westover Memorial Park, Augusta.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/10/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/10/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020
