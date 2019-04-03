John J. O'Shea, a retired librarian at Augusta University, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Augusta, GA., after a brief illness. He was 68.



John James O'Shea was born Feb. 8, 1951 in Knoxville, TN. He was raised in Chamblee, GA., moving to Augusta during college.



O'Shea was associated with Augusta University's Reese Library for 35 years, including roles of student assistant, cataloger, serials librarian, and special collections librarian. He retired as special collections librarian in 2012. He was a devoted member of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church in Augusta.



He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Lois O'Shea, and two brothers, Kevin and Tim. He is survived by sisters, Theresa O'Shea, Helen Tucker (Bill) and Mary O'Shea; and brothers, Michael and Brian (Bev).



A memorial Mass will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Ross celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00P.M., in the church narthex.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Georgia, https://www.svdpgeorgia.org/donate.



