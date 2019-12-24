|
|
John Jackson
Augusta, Ga.—Mr, John Edward Jackson entered into rest on December 22, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Solid Rock Baptist Church, Appling, Ga. with Rev. Larry Sims officiating. He is survived by his children, Edward Jackson, Elise Jackson, Sandra Jackson, Carolyn Bryant, Antoinette(Patrick)Bennett, and Johnathan(Shante) Jackson; eight grandchildren, aunts, Sarah Evans, Carrie Holmes, special friend, Junaita Ryles and a host of other relatives. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 26, 2019