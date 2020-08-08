1/1
John Johnson
2026 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Johnson
Augusta, GA—John Johnson, age 93 of Augusta GA, formerly of Hobart, IN, passed away August 5, 2020. He was born September 21, 1926 in Bowling Green KY to John and Nancy Johnson. John was a proud World War II Veteran that loved to share stories of his service. After his military service John worked until retirement at US Steel, Tube Works in Indiana. He was a loving father, grandfather and great- grandfather, affectionately known as Pepaw, Pop and Pa. He never met a stranger and was loved by so many. John is survived by sons-Steven (Vicky), Brent (Holly Lott); grandchildren-Eric (Meghan), Anne (Ed) Casko, Bradley, Brandon (Jessica), Alex and Bryan (Amy) Johnson; brother-Bryson (Ann) Johnson; great- grandchildren-Kate Tess, Shane, Taylor and William Johnson, Carter and Lainey Casko and his four-legged furry baby, Max. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Lorene and great grandson-Jack Johnson. Due to the Pandemic, services will be private
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/9/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved