John Johnson
Augusta, GA—John Johnson, age 93 of Augusta GA, formerly of Hobart, IN, passed away August 5, 2020. He was born September 21, 1926 in Bowling Green KY to John and Nancy Johnson. John was a proud World War II Veteran that loved to share stories of his service. After his military service John worked until retirement at US Steel, Tube Works in Indiana. He was a loving father, grandfather and great- grandfather, affectionately known as Pepaw, Pop and Pa. He never met a stranger and was loved by so many. John is survived by sons-Steven (Vicky), Brent (Holly Lott); grandchildren-Eric (Meghan), Anne (Ed) Casko, Bradley, Brandon (Jessica), Alex and Bryan (Amy) Johnson; brother-Bryson (Ann) Johnson; great- grandchildren-Kate Tess, Shane, Taylor and William Johnson, Carter and Lainey Casko and his four-legged furry baby, Max. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Lorene and great grandson-Jack Johnson. Due to the Pandemic, services will be private
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/9/2020