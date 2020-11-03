John L. Hardin, Jr.
Stapleton, GA—John L. Hardin, Jr., 90, beloved husband of the late Geraldine (Gerry) Turner Hardin, formerly of Augusta, entered into rest on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Silver Linings Personal Care Home in Stapleton, GA.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, November 5, 2020, from the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stapleton, GA, with the Reverend Dr. Timothy Pendrey and Reverend Ed Chance officiating.
Pallbearers will be, Judge Danny Craig, Mark Almon, Sheriff Gary Hutchins, Pat Douglas, Larry Huff, Duncan Fordham, Robbie Silas and Jimmy Drew.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10:00 until 4:00 P.M.
John was born in Glascock County to the late John Lewis Hardin and Laurie Usry Hardin. He was baptized as a young child and attended Bethel United Methodist Church. He was attending Gibson United Methodist until his health declined. He was a local businessman for many years and loved to put a deal together and was still putting deals together up until last week. He began his career at Claussen's Bakery and had later owned several businesses to include Greenway Curb Market, Southgate Beverage, John's Party Center among others. He loved golf and loved to share the story that he played the Augusta National. John was a member of the South Augusta Exchange Club and a former member of the Green Meadows Golf Club.
John enjoyed going to Gibson, GA with his cousins and friends for a meal and swapping stories. He could often be found at the S&S enjoying talking with the regulars and running into acquaintances. This man held a wealth of knowledge and would be glad to share history about his beloved Glascock County. His family and friends will certainly miss him but would like to thank him for his guidance and love.
In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Limuel Hardin; his sister, Lawana Whitaker; and a special nephew, Byrnie Hardin, Sr.
John was affectionately known as Uncle Bunk and is survived by his nieces, Gina Hardin Weeks and Blenda Chalker; and other nieces and nephews; his great nephews, Brian, Byrnie, Jr. and Randy Hardin; great niece, Megan Combs; his adopted niece and friend, Donna Almon; his niece by marriage to Brian, Collete Smith Hardin, who made sure that he made his doctor's appointments and had the best care.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Silver Linings Staff and Regency Hospice for his loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Exchange Club of South Augusta or to Bridges of Hope in Louisville, GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 4, 2020