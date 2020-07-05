1/1
Dr. John L. Williams M.D.
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John L. Williams, MD
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Dr. John L. Williams, MD, who entered into rest July 4, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock from the Sweetwater Baptist Church. Dr. Paul W. Noe and Dr. Eleazer Benenhaley officiating. Interment in Sweetwater Cemetery. We encourage those attending to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Dr. Williams was a native of Lyons, Georgia, having made North Augusta his home for the past 62 years. He was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church. Dr. Williams was a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy and the Medical College of Georgia with a specialty in Neurosurgery, having practiced neurosurgery for 38 years. He was an avid cattleman raising Registered Polled Herefords for 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Doris Jean Harper Williams; a son, John Ashley (Julie) Williams, North Augusta; two daughters, Deadra (Robert) Oliver, North Augusta and Belinda (Terry) Ezell, Rock Hill, SC; six grandchildren, Kristen (Dustin) White, Jeffrey Williams, Morgan Williams, Seth Ezell, Duncan (Starr) Oliver and Noah Ezell; a great-grandson, John Levi Oliver; a brother; Max Williams, Orlando, Florida.
The Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Boy's Farm, P.O. 713, Newberry, South Carolina, 29108.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 7/6/2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved