Dr. John L. Williams, MD
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Dr. John L. Williams, MD, who entered into rest July 4, 2020, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock from the Sweetwater Baptist Church. Dr. Paul W. Noe and Dr. Eleazer Benenhaley officiating. Interment in Sweetwater Cemetery. We encourage those attending to wear a mask and social distancing will be practiced.
Dr. Williams was a native of Lyons, Georgia, having made North Augusta his home for the past 62 years. He was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church. Dr. Williams was a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Pharmacy and the Medical College of Georgia with a specialty in Neurosurgery, having practiced neurosurgery for 38 years. He was an avid cattleman raising Registered Polled Herefords for 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Doris Jean Harper Williams; a son, John Ashley (Julie) Williams, North Augusta; two daughters, Deadra (Robert) Oliver, North Augusta and Belinda (Terry) Ezell, Rock Hill, SC; six grandchildren, Kristen (Dustin) White, Jeffrey Williams, Morgan Williams, Seth Ezell, Duncan (Starr) Oliver and Noah Ezell; a great-grandson, John Levi Oliver; a brother; Max Williams, Orlando, Florida.
The Family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Boy's Farm, P.O. 713, Newberry, South Carolina, 29108.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
