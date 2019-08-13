|
John Laird
Sugar Land, TX—John Bonner (Johnny) Laird, 81, entered into the Lord's hands surrounded by family on August 7, 2019 in Sugar Land, TX. Born July 6, 1938 in Augusta, GA to William Lester Laird Sr. and Elizabeth Massey Laird, John was the fifth of eight children. He graduated from Boys Catholic High School in 1955 and received his undergraduate degree and MBA from the University of South Carolina – Columbia.
John started his career in the newspaper business in Columbia, South Carolina in 1969 and relocated to Houston, Texas where he worked as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Houston Chronicle from 1979 to 1995 before starting a second career in consulting and as a partner at AAA Apartment Staffing.
John's enthusiasm for his work and career was second to his love for his family and friends. His children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends were the center of his life and he loved and enjoyed time he spent with each of them.
He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia J. Laird, son Steven J. Laird, his parents William L. Laird Sr. and Elizabeth M. Laird, brothers William L. Laird Jr, Phillip H. Laird, James A. Laird, and sisters Josephine Ulm and Patricia Sweeney.
John is survived by his daughter: Merrell Turpin and her husband Dean; son: John and his wife Dalene; grandchildren: Justin Turpin (wife Meghan), Halton Turpin (fiancé Katherine Henley), Laird Turpin (wife Karie), Elizabeth Massey Turpin, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Laird (wife Julissa); greatgrandchildren: Dolan Dean Turpin III, Henry Steven Turpin, Justin Gray Turpin, Sandlin Marie Turpin, John Bonner Laird Turpin Jr, and Josephine Dalene Laird. John is also survived by his sisters: Elizabeth L. O'Connell and Katherine Epps Horne.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in John's name to the .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019