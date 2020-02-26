|
John Leland Douglas
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mr. John Leland Douglas, 90, who entered into rest February 25, 2020 will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel, Pastor Mark Sterling officiating. Interment will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock in the Morgan Family Cemetery, Springfield, SC.
Mr. Douglas was a native of Springfield, SC having made North Augusta his home for the past 64 years. He was a member of Curtis Baptist Church where he was active as a children's Sunday School teacher, the Happy 39ers and with the Touch of Love ministry. Mr. Douglas was a member of Gideons International. He enjoyed participating in the Living History Park in North Augusta as "The Toymaker" and loved spending time at his farm in Springfield, SC. Mr. Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Simmons and Susan Douglas; his wife, Virginia Douglas; six brothers, Carlos Douglas, George Douglas, O.C. Douglas, Cephus Douglas, Jones Douglas, Sam Douglas and one sister, Mary D. Caughman.
Survivors include five nieces and nephews, Lena Kittrell, Gail Wiggins, Hazy Caughman, Murray Douglas, and Steven Douglas; a number of great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Curtis Baptist Church Touch of Love Ministry or Children's Ministry, 1348 Broad Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2020