John Leroy Hudson, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—John Leroy Hudson, Jr., 57, entered into rest August 3, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Germany, moved to Augusta where he spent most of his life, he worked at Golden Corral, and he was Lutheran.
Graveside services will be will held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Survivors include his partner, Diane Wagner, brother, Bruce Hudson (Janice); sisters, Hildegard Katsapis (George); Doloris Suggs (Jerry); Candy Fulmer (James); Brandy Sheets (James); He is preceded death by his parents, John Leroy Hudson, Sr., Ella Will Clevenger, brother, Bruce Clevenger.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/05/2020