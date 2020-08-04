1/
John Leroy Hudson Jr.
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Leroy Hudson, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—John Leroy Hudson, Jr., 57, entered into rest August 3, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Germany, moved to Augusta where he spent most of his life, he worked at Golden Corral, and he was Lutheran.
Graveside services will be will held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 11:00 am at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Survivors include his partner, Diane Wagner, brother, Bruce Hudson (Janice); sisters, Hildegard Katsapis (George); Doloris Suggs (Jerry); Candy Fulmer (James); Brandy Sheets (James); He is preceded death by his parents, John Leroy Hudson, Sr., Ella Will Clevenger, brother, Bruce Clevenger.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/05/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNeill Funeral Home & Cremation Service
109 Shaw Street
Martinez, GA 30907
706-364-9122
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved