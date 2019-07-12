|
|
Funeral Services for Mr. John Lewis Kirkendohl, 75, who entered into rest July 10, 2019 will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Chaplain Larry Jesion officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park with Veterans Honors.
Mr. Kirkendohl was born in Wrens, Georgia, lived in Augusta and has made North Augusta his home for the past 35 years. He was an avid Braves fan, loved music especially singing and playing the piano, enjoyed fishing but most of all spending time with his grandson. Mr. Kirkendohl was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary Kirkendohl; a sister, Deborah Arildsen and a brother, Frank Kirkendoll.
Survivors include a daughter, Rachael Kirkendohl; a son, Todd Kirkendohl; grandson, Jason Kirkendohl; three brothers, Andrew (Barbara) Kirkendohl, Jackson (Della) Kirkendohl and Sidney Kirkendohl.
Pallbearers will be Todd Kirkendohl, Jason Kirkendohl, Jack Kirkendohl, Jr., Warren Wylds and Paul Anderson.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Pruitt Hospice, 30 Physician Drive, Aiken, SC 29801.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 12, 2019