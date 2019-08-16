|
John Louis Cannon, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—John Louis Cannon, Jr., age 96, entered into rest peacefully on August 14, 2019. John was born in Greenville, North Carolina on May 02, 1923. He served in the United States Army during WWII and he was an honored combat veteran. John was married to Lucile Tebow on November 09, 1945; they were married for 62 years. John was a member of Warren Baptist Church. John worked as a cabinet maker and draftsman for University Hospital in Augusta, GA until his retirement in 1988. He was a skilled carpenter, enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved sweets.
John is survived by his daughter, Susan Ellis (Kent); grandchildren; John Ellis(Cheryl) and Caroline Dye (Barry); and great grandchildren, Carter and John Ellis, Jr. and Charlotte and Nora Dye.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Lucile.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
There will be a private Celebration of Life held at a later date.
