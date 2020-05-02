|
John Manthei
Fort Collins, CO—John Manthei crossed the Jordan River on March 27, 2020. Like the Old Testament patriarch, Jacob, John trusted in "the God before whom my Fathers Abraham and Isaac did walk, the God who fed me all my life long until this day (Genesis 48:15b)." Throughout his life, John's greatest desire was to walk before God in obedience and faith.
John was born in Petoskey, Michigan, the second of six sons of Ted and Mary Manthei. When John was a boy, the glorious Mackinac Bridge connecting the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan was being constructed, which inspired John to later study industrial arts and engineering technologies at Orange Coast College in California.
On November 23, 1963 he married Cheryl Ann Stowe and together they set up a Christian home in Chico, California, soon filled with their eight children and a library of good, true, and praiseworthy books, including the beloved Scriptures, which John read to his children daily. He felt the call to be a minister but knew he was more skilled with the hum of an engine than human discourse, so he fed his family through his logging business and later a wheat, corn, and soybean farm in Georgia, yet preached at rescue missions and taught young men in youth detention centers how to weld, and live.
In his later years, John condensed a lifetime of wisdom into a book called Letters From Grandpa With Fire In His Bones. After Cheryl passed, John continued his ministry teaching men's classes, Sunday School classes, and attending Gideon meetings. He also faithfully prayed for his entire family by name on a daily basis. His great joy was to play his accordion, from German polka tunes to great hymns of the faith. He could draw in every listener with a tune from the past, and he was dearly loved.
Memorials may be given to The Gideons or Bible Broadcasting Network, both ministries that John supported his entire life.
He is survived by his seven daughters, forty-four grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl, his son Stephen, and his grandchildren Abigail and Emmanuel.
A memorial service will be held in Petoskey, Michigan, June 5. Please contact the family for more details if you are interested in attending.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2020