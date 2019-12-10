|
|
John Marks
Augusta, Georgia—Mr. John Mulford Marks passed away at the age of 79 in Augusta, GA., December 7, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church with Rev. George Muir officiating.
He was born on September 16, 1940 to the late Henry Mortimer Marks, Jr. and Mary Virginia Clark Marks, both of Augusta. He was a graduate of Tennessee Military Institute, attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Augusta College. John was a member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, the Waccamaw Tribe of the Indian Princesses, and the Hephzibah Farmer's Club. In 1980, the former Augusta Mayor, Lewis Newman, declared September 26th to be John M. Marks Day in the City of Augusta. He will be affectionately remembered as a wonderful host, chef, father, "Poppy", and the lover of a good time.
Mr. Marks is survived by sons, John M. Marks, Jr. Ph.D., Alexandria, LA., and Daniel Robert Marks (Melissa) Bishop, GA.; daughters Sarah Elizabeth Marks of Gastonia, N.C., and Virginia Frohmader Marks (Rusty) of Savannah, and grandchildren, Anna Lillian Stennis, of Savannah, and Harrison Robert Marks, Isabel Noel Marks and John Daniel Marks, all of Bishop, GA, additional survivors include his brother, Charles Rainsford Marks (Janet), sister-in-law, Anna Marks Vallotton (Maxwell), and nephew, Henry Eve Marks, all of Augusta, and nieces, Sarah Marks Bowman of Greensboro, N.C., and Maryanna Marks DeHaven (Joe) of Atlanta. He was preceded in death by his brother Henry Mortimer Marks III, and his nephew Charles Rainsford Marks, Jr.
The family will greet guests at John's home immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, 605 Reynolds Street, Augusta, GA 30901.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at;www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Platt's Funeral Home, 721 Crawford Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904, 706-733-3636.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019