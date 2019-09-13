|
John McCall Davis
Atlanta, GA—Atlanta - John McCall Davis, 46, son of Marsha Hughes and Paul Jones Davis, entered into rest Wednesday, September 11, 2019, after hospitalizations at Emory University. He wanted to live and fought hard for life, but was twice turned down for organ transplantation.
Born December 22, 1972 in Florida, John moved early on to Lightstreet, Pennsylvania, then Hephzibah, Georgia. As a child, he tended family horses and cows, and learned to build and maintain farm buildings. He earned a BA from University of Georgia with a major in psychology. During high school and college years, John formed groups of lifelong friends with shared interests in adventure sports like BMX bikes and skateboarding, as well as snowboarding. He was a talented drummer, playing music with dear friends in his band "Tractorneck". In Athens, he developed a passion for designing and building creative, functional spaces, operating as a structural engineer, planner, and master builder. In this work, he bonded with other creative craftsmen, gearheads, and visionaries who loved to shape the world around them by hand. John loved his long-time four-legged companions Max and Biscuit dearly, and had recently rescued a Louisiana Catahoula leopard hound. Kind and compassionate with animals, John also rescued chickens, barn mice, turtles, cats, and dogs. He also provided support and comfort for many people who needed a helping hand, and sometimes took people in trouble in to his own home.
Brilliant and funny, quirky and bold, John was always and ever an original.
Over the past three years, John has been an essential help to his mother with the family farm. She is eternally grateful for his skilled contributions there, and for his love and devotion, even as his health challenges grew.
John is preceded in death by his beloved stepfather, William H. Hughes, his grandparents, Jack and Helen Perry, Mary Davis and her husband Jimmy Davis, and Paul Jones Davis Sr and his wife Nita. He is survived by his mother Marsha Hughes of Waynesboro, GA, father and stepmother Paul and Pat Davis, of Fort Pierce, FL, brother Paul Gordon Davis and Paul's fiance, Amanda Colianni, both of Baltimore, MD.
John's untimely passage leaves much to mourn, and will hopefully spur others to join a fight for changes in the organ transplant policies that denied him a chance at life. A celebration of life for friends and family near Atlanta is planned for Sunday, September 15. An additional gathering will be held in the Augusta area at a later date. John Davis loved animals. Please make a donation in his honor to Old Fella Animal Rescue, an important all-volunteer organization: online at oldfella.net, or by check: Old Fella Burke County Animal Rescue, POBox 1437, Waynesboro, GA, 30830
