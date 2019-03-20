Home

John Brown
John Michael Brown Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mike Brown on Saturday, March 16th at the age of 69 years.

Mike served in Vietnam as an infantryman and then later in the Navy as a JAG officer. Mike dedicated his career to defending and advocating for the interests of regular people...often against the interests of powerful people and institutions. Mike was also involved in youth athletics, coaching multiple teams over the span of four decades.

Mike is survived by his wife: Gerrie Brown, brothers: Tom and Jim Brown, three children: Patrick, Stephen, and Georgia Brown, and 5 grandchildren: Miles, Grier, Micah, Isaac, and Ella Brown.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at the Savannah Rapids Pavilion (Dance Pavillion) at 3300 Evans-to-Locks Road, Martinez, GA 30907, from 1:30 to 4:30 this Saturday, March 23rd.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019
