John Michael Ivey
Augusta , GA—Entered into rest on February 15, 2020 in Columbia County, GA. Mr. John Michael Ivey, son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Wyke C. Ivey Jr. John was born on December 16, 1942 in Augusta GA. He graduated from Richmond Academy. John was a licensed Funeral Director in the State of Georgia, and was employed by Platt's Funeral Home from 1962- 1978, Elliott Sons Funeral Home from 1978 – 1994, and Thomas L. King Funeral Home from 1994- present. He was a member since 1951 of Trinity on the Hill United Methodist Church. John was an active member of Whiteoak Methodist Campground, Southern Gospel Music Association, Checker Automobile Club of Georgia, and Professional Automobile Society of America, and was a Licensed Funeral Director since 1970 in Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wyke C. Ivey III, and his niece Catherine Hanson Armstrong-Howard. Survivors include his sister Mary Louise Ivey Hanson, one niece Louise Hanson Smith, one great nephew Alexander Jameson (AJ) Armstrong-Howard. Graveside Service will be Friday February 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Bobby Coleman, and Rev. Dewain French officiating. Family and Friends will meet at the graveside there will be no visitation at the funeral home. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
