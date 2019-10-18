Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rees Funeral Home
195 N Peachtree St.
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for John Boswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Miller Boswell


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Miller Boswell Obituary
John Miller Boswell
Lincolnton, GA—Mr. John Miller Boswell, 35, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Martin's Crossroads Congregational Holiness Church with Rev. John Belangia and Rev. James King officiating. Interment will follow in the Boswell Family cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Furman Parton, Trey Gordon, Brad Bohler, Blair Reese, Richard Thornton, Kyle Reese, John Harris and Michael Alexander.
Miller was a maintenance mechanic with Thomson Plastics and was an outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and his Georgia Bulldogs.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Boswell; son, Alex Boswell and daughter, Olivia Boswell; brother, Blanchard Boswell and sister, Jessie Boswell; parents, John and Connie Boswell and maternal grandmother, Julia Reese. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Billy Reese; paternal grandparents, Johnny and Moralle Boswell.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to TJ & Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, Georgia 30635.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net.
Visitation will be from 2:00 until 2:50 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Martin's Crossroads Congregational Holiness Church.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Boswell family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/19/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now