John Miller Boswell
Lincolnton, GA—Mr. John Miller Boswell, 35, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Martin's Crossroads Congregational Holiness Church with Rev. John Belangia and Rev. James King officiating. Interment will follow in the Boswell Family cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Furman Parton, Trey Gordon, Brad Bohler, Blair Reese, Richard Thornton, Kyle Reese, John Harris and Michael Alexander.
Miller was a maintenance mechanic with Thomson Plastics and was an outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and his Georgia Bulldogs.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Boswell; son, Alex Boswell and daughter, Olivia Boswell; brother, Blanchard Boswell and sister, Jessie Boswell; parents, John and Connie Boswell and maternal grandmother, Julia Reese. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Billy Reese; paternal grandparents, Johnny and Moralle Boswell.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to TJ & Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 6161, Elberton, Georgia 30635.
You may sign the family's online guestbook at: www.reesfuneralhome.net.
Visitation will be from 2:00 until 2:50 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Martin's Crossroads Congregational Holiness Church.
Rees Funeral Home, 195 N Peachtree St., Lincolnton, GA 706-359-3222 is in care of the arrangements for the Boswell family.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/19/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019