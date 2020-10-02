1/1
John Morris
1926 - 2020
Martinez, GA—
Mr. John T. Morris, 94, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born and raised in Columbia County the son of a farmer, growing up during the Depression. He was a WWII veteran having served his country proudly in the United States Army. He retired from Lily Tulip. Mr. Morris enjoyed fishing, gardening, camping and enjoying the outdoors. He delighted in times shared with his precious grandchildren and being on the GO!
Mr. Morris is survived by his wife, Ruth Morris; daughter, Sue (Terry) Wilson; step-daughter, Denese (Randall) Crawford; two grandchildren, Melissa Wilson and Thomas Wilson; two step-grandchildren, Jason Crawford and Cecia Crawford; and four great-grandchildren, Autumn Wilson, McCrae Newman, Collin Crawford and Myles Waid.
Graveside services will be held, 2 PM, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Johnson Church Cemetery with Dr. T. Joseph Lusk officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/03/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
