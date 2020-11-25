Mr. John N. McClendon
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. John N. McClendon, son of the late Isaiah McClendon and Rebecca Bozeman, entered into rest Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Pruitt Health.
He leaves to cherish his memories; two sisters, Ms. Annie McClendon and Ms. Glory Avery ; brother, Wesley McClendon and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Words of Comfort will be given by Minister Carl L. Jones. Public viewing, from 3 to 6pm Friday, November 27th. Masks are required for the viewing and service.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits