John N. McClendon
Mr. John N. McClendon
Hephzibah, GA—Mr. John N. McClendon, son of the late Isaiah McClendon and Rebecca Bozeman, entered into rest Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Pruitt Health.
He leaves to cherish his memories; two sisters, Ms. Annie McClendon and Ms. Glory Avery ; brother, Wesley McClendon and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, Words of Comfort will be given by Minister Carl L. Jones. Public viewing, from 3 to 6pm Friday, November 27th. Masks are required for the viewing and service.
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Road. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
3618 Peach Orchard Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8858
