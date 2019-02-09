The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Memorial Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Nicholas "Jack" Leone


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Nicholas "Jack" Leone Obituary
Entered into rest Monday, February 4, 2019, Col. John "Jack" Nicholas Leone, US Army (Ret.), 87, loving husband of 65 years to Jean Leone.

John was a native of Indiana, PA but has lived in Augusta for 40 years. He retired from the United States Army after 31 years and worked at MCG for 10 years.

Family members, in addition to his wife, include his sons: Jeffrey and Steve (Donna); daughter-in-law: Janet; grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Jennie Leone, and son, Michael. he memorial Mass will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary on the Hill School: 1220 Monte Sano Ave. Augusta, Ga 30904

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Mary On the Hill Catholic School: 1220 Monte Sano Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 9, 2019
