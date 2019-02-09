Entered into rest Monday, February 4, 2019, Col. John "Jack" Nicholas Leone, US Army (Ret.), 87, loving husband of 65 years to Jean Leone.



John was a native of Indiana, PA but has lived in Augusta for 40 years. He retired from the United States Army after 31 years and worked at MCG for 10 years.



Family members, in addition to his wife, include his sons: Jeffrey and Steve (Donna); daughter-in-law: Janet; grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Jennie Leone, and son, Michael. he memorial Mass will be Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary on the Hill School: 1220 Monte Sano Ave. Augusta, Ga 30904



The family will receive friends Sunday from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.









