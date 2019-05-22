Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Paul Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Paul Jones Obituary
Mr. John Paul Jones, entered into rest May 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Beam Pond Baptist Church with the Rev David Easterlings officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 p.m.. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Smith, a native of Aiken County was a member of Bean Pond Baptist Church. He was a 2000 graduate of Silver Bluff High School. He served in the Marine Corps.

Survivors include his children, Arianna Smith and Jameson Smith; mother, Carrie Mae Reynolds; sister, Frances Nicole Smith; grandmother, Ella Reynolds; aunts, Lillie Mae (Leroy)Williamson and Thelma (Kenneth) Smiley; uncle, Paul (Cynthia) Reynolds; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the resident.

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 22 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now