Mr. John Paul Jones, entered into rest May 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Beam Pond Baptist Church with the Rev David Easterlings officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 1 p.m.. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Smith, a native of Aiken County was a member of Bean Pond Baptist Church. He was a 2000 graduate of Silver Bluff High School. He served in the Marine Corps.
Survivors include his children, Arianna Smith and Jameson Smith; mother, Carrie Mae Reynolds; sister, Frances Nicole Smith; grandmother, Ella Reynolds; aunts, Lillie Mae (Leroy)Williamson and Thelma (Kenneth) Smiley; uncle, Paul (Cynthia) Reynolds; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call at the resident.
