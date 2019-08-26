|
|
John "Robby" Pettinato
North Augusta, SC—Mr. John "Robby" Pettinato, age 52 of North Augusta, SC entered into rest on August 22, 2019 at Augusta University Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his mother, Evva Nora Pettinato. Robby is survived by his father and step-mother, Larry and Martha Pettinato, N. Augusta; son, David Usry, N. Augusta; brother, Charles Michael (Renee) Pettinato, N. Augusta; step sister, Cynthia (Vic) Higdon, Appling and nephew, John Michael Pettinato, N. Augusta.
Robby was loved by many people and he impacted a lot of peoples lives; he will be dearly missed.
Memorial Service will be on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity, 160 Merovan Dr., N. Augusta, SC 29860. The family will receive friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions to the Anglican Church of the Holy Trinity. Online condolences may be expressed at www.arlingtonfuneral.com Arlington Burial and Cremation, 1220 George C. Wilson Dr., S-C, Augusta, GA 30909. 762-994-0311
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/27/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019