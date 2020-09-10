John Randall Bunch, Jr.
Bamberg, SC—It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Randall (Randy) Bunch Jr., 56, September 8, 2020. He a Native of Bamberg, SC and lived of North Augusta, SC. He was the beloved husband of Karla Boynton Sims Bunch. He was a son of Dolores Hilton Bunch and the late John RANDALL Bunch, Sr.
He is survived by his sister Candice (Brian) Darnell, his sons John Randall (Trey) Bunch, III and Cameron Hilton Bunch, his stepsons Ashton Lee Sims and Alexander William Sims, his aunts and uncles Allen (Sallye) Bunch, Sheryl (George) Benton, and Ginger Bunch, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son Harper Joseph Bunch, his uncle Ronald Bunch, and his grandparents, John P. (Agnes) Bunch and Laban B. (Thelma) Hilton.
The service will be held on Saturday, September 12, at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church of Bamberg, S.C. with burial to follow in South End Cemetery in Bamberg, S.C. Visitation will occur on September 11, 2020 from 6 pm until 8 pm in the Fellowship Hall at the First Baptist Church of Bamberg, S.C.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Bamberg, S.C. or the Alston Wilkes Society at alstonwilkessociety.org
Cooner Funeral Home in charge of Arrangements, 287 McGee Street, Bamberg, SC. (803) 245-2828
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - September 11, 2020