John Randolph Jenkins


1943 - 2020
John Randolph Jenkins Obituary
John Randolph Jenkins
Thomson, GA—Mr. John Randolph Jenkins, 76, entered into rest January 2, 2020.
Mr. Jenkins, longtime resident of Thomson, Georgia, was a retired Master Sgt. in the United States Army with 32 years of service including Vietnam and Desert Storm. Mr. Jenkins maintained active membership in several veterans organizations including the VFW, DAV, AMVETS, American Legion, Voiture National, and was a past district POW/MIA chairman and member of VMVMC. He also maintained memberships in the Elks lodge, Moose Lodge, Masonic Lodges A.J. Miller #204 and Franklin #11, Hubert Chapter 120, Warrenton Council #78, St. Omer Commandery #2, Scottish Rite Valley of Augusta, and other numerous organizations.
Survivors include his loving wife, Christine Jenkins and dogs; children from a previous marriage; daughter, Josetta Michele Gray; son, Michael Anthony Jenkins; and brother, William B. Jenkins (JoAnn).
A memorial service will be held in the Georgia National Veterans Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at a later date with full military honors.
A memorial service will be held in the Georgia National Veterans Cemetery in Canton, Georgia at a later date with full military honors.
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/14/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 14, 2020
