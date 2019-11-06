|
John Rhett Ransom
Augusta, GA—John Rhett Ransom, 53, entered into rest Friday, November 1, 2019, at his residence.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 10:00 AM, from The Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 4227 Columbia Rd, Martinez, GA 30907, with Reverend Al Crumpton officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to The Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 4227 Columbia Rd, Martinez, GA 30907.
