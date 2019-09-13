|
|
John Richard "Rick" Barricklow
Danville, PA—John Richard "Rick" Barricklow 57, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1961 in Orleans, France and moved with his family to Martinez, GA in 1977. Rick was a 1979 graduate of Evans High School and was an avid trumpet player in the school marching band.
He is survived by his son,John Richard Barricklow Jr. ,Danville, PA; his mother, June Simpson of Martinez; his sister, Janet (Thomas) Mueller of Evans Georgia; step-mother, Karla Barricklow of North Augusta, SC; and step-brother Phillip (Kristy) Hadley of North Augusta, SC.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter John Barricklow.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3 pm at Elliott's Sons Funeral Home Chapel on Columbia Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/15/19
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019