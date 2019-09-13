Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Barricklow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richard "Rick" Barricklow


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Richard "Rick" Barricklow Obituary
John Richard "Rick" Barricklow
Danville, PA—John Richard "Rick" Barricklow 57, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1961 in Orleans, France and moved with his family to Martinez, GA in 1977. Rick was a 1979 graduate of Evans High School and was an avid trumpet player in the school marching band.
He is survived by his son,John Richard Barricklow Jr. ,Danville, PA; his mother, June Simpson of Martinez; his sister, Janet (Thomas) Mueller of Evans Georgia; step-mother, Karla Barricklow of North Augusta, SC; and step-brother Phillip (Kristy) Hadley of North Augusta, SC.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter John Barricklow.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 3 pm at Elliott's Sons Funeral Home Chapel on Columbia Road. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/15/19

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now