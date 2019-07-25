|
John Robert McKie
Appling, GA—Mr. John Robert McKie, 54, beloved husband of Jenna Thomas-McKie, entered into rest on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at The Shepherd's Church, 6544 Cobbham Road in Appling. Rev. Dan Fernandez will be officiating, and burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. McKie was a Navy veteran. He proudly served on the USS Midway during Operation Desert Shield, escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz. A member of Morningside Baptist Church in Lincolnton, he loved to sing gospel music, and his voice will be sorely missed.
In addition to his wife, Jenna, he is survived by his children; Dalton McKie and Lloyd McKie, his parents; Mac and Grace McKie, a brother; Brian McKie (Hilary) and sisters; Debra Claxton (Marcus) and Angela Keller (Gary).
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the at or to the at www.kidney.org.
The family will receive friends at Platt's Belair Road Chapel on Friday evening, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
