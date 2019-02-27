|
|
Funeral Services for Mr. John Robert McMillan, 82, who entered into rest February 25, 2019, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock from the Parksville Baptist Church. Reverend Craig McDaniel officiating. Interment in the Church Cemetery.
Mr. McMillan was a native of Metter, Georgia, having made Parksville his home for the past 52 years. He was a member of the Parksville Baptist Church where he had served as Chairman of the Deacons and various other positions. Mr. McMillan was a member of the Parksville Masonic Lodge #199 AFM, former Mayor of Parksville, former Director of the McCormick County Rescue Recovery Unit and a volunteer EMT. He retired from the South Eastern Iron Workers Local Union #709. Mr. McMillan was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Leila Percival McMillan.
Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Ken and Barbara McMillan, Edgefield and John "Gregg" McMillan, Spartanburg, SC; a daughter, Deborah M. Hutto, North Augusta; five grandchildren, Erin Gambrell, Lauren Cole, Kinley McMillan, Aaron Hutto, and Haley Hutto and nine great-grandchildren; brother, Charles McMillan, Metter, GA.
Pallbearers will be Warren Brown, Watt Parks, Frankie Walker, Tank Walker, Robbie Christie and Ferrel Percival.
The family will receive friends at the Church Social Hall this Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund c/o Parksville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 4826, Parksville, SC 29844.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.poseycares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 27, 2019