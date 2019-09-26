Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
View Map
John Scott "Scotty" Bugg

John Scott "Scotty" Bugg Obituary
John Scott "Scotty" Bugg
Hephzibah, GA—John Scott "Scotty" Bugg, 60, entered into rest on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at University Hospital.
Funeral services will be held from the chapel of Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors this Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with the Reverend John Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Bugg, was a native and lifelong resident of Hephzibah. He was a retired automotive mechanic having worked for Sunbelt Nissan and Gerald Jones Honda. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and four wheelers, spending time with his family, and was a former member of Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Survivors include his father, Julian Bugg: children, Tyler Bugg, Ryan Bugg and his wife Kayla and Kelli Bugg; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
If desired the family suggests donations to the .
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019
