John Scott Coleman, Jr.
Southern Pines, NC—John Scott Coleman, Jr. 87 of Southern Pines passed on Friday, August 30, 2019 at his residence.
A graveside service, open to family and friends, will be held 11AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Magnolia Cemetery in Augusta, Georgia.
Mr. Coleman was born February 15, 1932 in Atlanta, GA to the late John Scott Coleman, Sr. and Louise Colquitt (Walker) Coleman.
Mr. Coleman graduated from Richmond Academy of Augusta, GA in 1948. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1953, and later enrolled at Georgia Tech University graduating with a B.S. in Industrial Management in 1959. Mr. Coleman went on to enjoy a 37-year career in Technical Marketing in the Textile Fibers Division of the DuPont Company, based in Wilmington, DE.
Mr. Coleman was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Barbara "Babs" Blakely Coleman in July 2011.
He is survived by a daughter, Laura Blakely Coleman of Portland, OR; three sons, J. Scott Coleman and wife Kristin of Wayne, PA; Robert Mark Coleman and wife Roubina of Apex, NC; and Thomas Glenn Coleman and wife Rachael of Berwyn, PA; one sister, Kitty Ward and husband Dr. Daniel Ward of Augusta, GA; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of John S. Coleman Jr. to either the Baby Rose Fund or Support for Transitioning Families Fund. Both funds are administered by the Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 330 South May Street, Southern Pines, NC 28387.
Friends of John S. Coleman may call on the family at a reception to be held at the home of Dr. Daniel and Mrs. Kitty Ward (John's sister) beginning at 6:00pm Friday Sep 06, 2019, at 2813 Bellevue Ave. Augusta, GA.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines North Carolina and Platts Funeral Home of Augusta Georgia.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 4, 2019