Mr. John S. "Johnny" Whitten, III, age 57 of Grovetown, Ga. entered into rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson with military honors. No visitation is planned.
Mr. Whitten, a native of Monticello, Ga., grew up in Martinez and graduated from Evans High School. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the US Navy. Afterwards, he worked in construction for a short time, then at Kroger on 15th St, in Augusta and later at Steak Out as a delivery man. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and his interests included fishing, and hunting. Also, he was known to be a fair weather fan of the Atlanta Braves. His father, John S. Whitten, Jr., preceded him in death.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy "Dot" Powell, Grovetown, and aunt, Joyce M. West of Washington.
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave. Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr Johnny Whitten.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 13, 2019