Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beggs Funeral Home
200 May Avenue
Lincolnton, GA 30817
706-359-4117
Resources
More Obituaries for John Whitten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Simeon Whitten III


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Simeon Whitten III Obituary
Mr. John S. "Johnny" Whitten, III, age 57 of Grovetown, Ga. entered into rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at his residence.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Savannah Valley Memorial Gardens, Thomson with military honors. No visitation is planned.

Mr. Whitten, a native of Monticello, Ga., grew up in Martinez and graduated from Evans High School. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the US Navy. Afterwards, he worked in construction for a short time, then at Kroger on 15th St, in Augusta and later at Steak Out as a delivery man. He was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and his interests included fishing, and hunting. Also, he was known to be a fair weather fan of the Atlanta Braves. His father, John S. Whitten, Jr., preceded him in death.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy "Dot" Powell, Grovetown, and aunt, Joyce M. West of Washington.

Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave. Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr Johnny Whitten.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now