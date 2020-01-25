The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Sitler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John "Bubba" Sitler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John "Bubba" Sitler Obituary
John "Bubba" Sitler
Martinez, GA—John Leroy "Bubba" Sitler, Jr., 66, loving husband of 27 years to Sheila Frase Sitler, entered into rest Friday, January 24, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Fr. Vernon Knight officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Bubba was born in Augusta, GA to the late John and Katherine Kearns Sitler, Sr. He graduated from Richmond Academy in 1971 and earned a Business Degree from Augusta Technical College. Bubba worked for Beverage South for over 40 years as a chain account manager. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and pets, playing golf, going to the beach, gardening, and watching various sports – Go Dawgs!
In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Brandi English (Kristian), John Sitler (Teresa), Jessica Kaminski (Christopher), and Kendall Clay; grandchildren, Taylor Burt, Jackson Kaminski, Connor English, Chloe Kaminski, and Brady, Carson, Sam, and Molly Sitler; and his siblings, Katherine Sitler Babbitt (Larry), David Sitler (Ginger), Patrick Sitler, and Johanna Sitler Hodge (Ray). Bubba was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Kearns Sitler.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the .
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now