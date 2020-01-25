|
John "Bubba" Sitler
Martinez, GA—John Leroy "Bubba" Sitler, Jr., 66, loving husband of 27 years to Sheila Frase Sitler, entered into rest Friday, January 24, 2020.
A memorial service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Fr. Vernon Knight officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Bubba was born in Augusta, GA to the late John and Katherine Kearns Sitler, Sr. He graduated from Richmond Academy in 1971 and earned a Business Degree from Augusta Technical College. Bubba worked for Beverage South for over 40 years as a chain account manager. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with family and pets, playing golf, going to the beach, gardening, and watching various sports – Go Dawgs!
In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Brandi English (Kristian), John Sitler (Teresa), Jessica Kaminski (Christopher), and Kendall Clay; grandchildren, Taylor Burt, Jackson Kaminski, Connor English, Chloe Kaminski, and Brady, Carson, Sam, and Molly Sitler; and his siblings, Katherine Sitler Babbitt (Larry), David Sitler (Ginger), Patrick Sitler, and Johanna Sitler Hodge (Ray). Bubba was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Kearns Sitler.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the .
